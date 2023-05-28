Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $702,900.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIG opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

