Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $726,240.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AI opened at $32.94 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. Research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

