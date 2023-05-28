Insider Buying: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Buys $1,907,500.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hadi Partovi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

AXON opened at $194.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,617,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

