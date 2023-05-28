Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.51 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

