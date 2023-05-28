Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,615,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,112,000 after acquiring an additional 865,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after acquiring an additional 291,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,230,000 after acquiring an additional 203,820 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

