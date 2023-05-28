Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $60.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $69.88.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

