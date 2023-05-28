Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $505.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.59 and a 200-day moving average of $421.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.