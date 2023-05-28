StockNews.com Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.92.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 765,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 422,584 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $4,754,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

