MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $667.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.56. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,522 shares of company stock worth $637,983 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.