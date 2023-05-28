MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,522 shares of company stock valued at $637,983. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

