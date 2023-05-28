Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.09.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.48 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

