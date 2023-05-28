Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 286,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

