FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $105.68.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

