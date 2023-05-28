TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $482.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TPI Composites by 18.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 265,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in TPI Composites by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.