Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.79.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.