Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.09.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.36. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

