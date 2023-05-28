StockNews.com Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.63) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,466.67.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

