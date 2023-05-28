StockNews.com Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Buy

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.63) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.