Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

