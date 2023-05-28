Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
