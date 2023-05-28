Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $601.38.

NYSE:UNH opened at $481.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

