UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $601.38.

UNH stock opened at $481.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.92 and its 200 day moving average is $498.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

