Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $975,348.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

