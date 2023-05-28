Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $906,675.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

