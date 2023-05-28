Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 57,477 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,442 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

Samsara stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

