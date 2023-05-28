Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,374,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,872,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NRC opened at $43.31 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.51.

National Research Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Research by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Research by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.