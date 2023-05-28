Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 29,181 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
PCOR stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Featured Articles
