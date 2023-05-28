Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) COO Sells $1,117,860.72 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
HSIC stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
