Bank of America Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.60.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,767,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Featured Stories

