Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

GPCR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,711,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,377,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

