Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
GPCR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %
Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
