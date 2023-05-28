CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $187.00 at Bank of America

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,604,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $37,337,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $33,981,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

