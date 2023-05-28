Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $110.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.6 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

