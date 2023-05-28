CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $187.00 at Bank of America

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

