Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.59.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.