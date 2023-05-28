Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.59.

NYSE W opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

