Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,289,157.50 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares in the company, valued at $135,143,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 293,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 48.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 177,787 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,706,000 after buying an additional 391,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Clearwater Analytics

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

