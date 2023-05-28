Bank of America Raises Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $32.15

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FUTU. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.18.
Futu Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ FUTU opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Futu has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.79.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
