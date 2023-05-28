Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $397.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

