Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $397.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

