PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,354,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

