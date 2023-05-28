Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Drops By 55.6%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.86 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.