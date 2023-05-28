Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in May

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.7 %
Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $135.35.
About Wolters Kluwer
