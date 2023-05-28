Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

Shares of YAMCY opened at $40.38 on Friday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Stories

