Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

Shares of YAMCY opened at $40.38 on Friday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Yamaha

(Get Rating)

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.