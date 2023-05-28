Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 59.4% in May

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,002,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 4,391,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance

Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.41.

Get Zhaojin Mining Industry alerts:

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.