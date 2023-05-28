Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Blackstone Inc. Sells 47,809,634 Shares

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTES opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

