Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $31,220,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,539,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Coupang by 38.2% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 5,653,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,461,000 after buying an additional 1,562,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coupang by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 110,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $23,704,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

