Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 8,310,091 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RYAN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
