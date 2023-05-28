Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,125 shares of company stock worth $1,351,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.