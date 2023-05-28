Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62. Impinj has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $664,399.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $664,399.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,760 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.