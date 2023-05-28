Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $107.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

